Would the GOP force the US into war just to make President Obama look bad?

There seems to be a lot of criticism from the right concerning President Obama's actions, or lack of actions, toward Russia and the issue in the Ukraine. So I have to ask, what is the President supposed to do? Go to war? Is that what many on the right want, another war? If those on the right are so smart then why not partner with the President and assist the Commander-in-Chief in a time of crisis. But no, we can't have that because many on the right will use any situation possible to discredit the President.

I think these statements in themselves are treasonous. After all, is it not the responsibility of ALL members of Congress to defend the United States in a time of crisis? It sure doesn't look that way. This is just another example of politics trumping what is best for the country because the right sees this as another opportunity to criticize President Obama.

Can you imagine the outrage had President Obama sent troops? then the right would be screaming about an imperial President with no regard for the men and women of the military. I think we should send the GOP to the Ukraine....

So, do you think the GOP would prefer we engage in military action just to make President Obama look bad?