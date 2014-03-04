Sarah Palin: Barack Obama known for 'mom jeans' - Natalie Villacorta - POLITICO.com

I say we all ban together and buy this treasonous wench a one-way ticket to Russia. How dare she or any other politician side with Putin as opposed to our own President.

I did not agree with GW Bush's decision to enter Iraq, but I never sided with Saddam Hussien. Sarah Palin and others like her should be denounced for what they are; treasonous bastards that will say and do anything to discredit the Commander-in-Chief. As a citizen, a veteran and a rational thinking adult, I am outraged (albeit not surprised) that someone like Sarah Palin would use an international crisis where lives are at stake to take a political swipe at the President.