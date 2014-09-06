Using Facebook while driving leads to homicide charge - CNN.com

I have worked in tech for 25 years now and I thoroughly enjoy all that tech has to offer in our daily lives. That being said, none of us, including me, are that important that we need to read our email, send texts, update Facebook or send a tweet while driving.

I see it everyday on my 50 mile round trip commute, people driving down the highway at 70 miles an hour with their smartphone on the steering wheel typing away.

Please people, I implore all of you, put the device down when driving, trust me whatever it is that needs updating can wait until it can be done safely.