Senate Torture Report released to slander President Bush...

I just finished lunch with the same group of colleagues that I have shared lunch with for close to 20 years. The topic of discussion today was the report on CIA torture. One of my colleagues made the statement that the report was only released to slander and support the public disdain for President G.W. Bush. Before I could speak, he made the following statement, a statement that nearly caused me to fall out of my chair... he said..." I know that this report was released to make President Bush look bad. It is sad really how the public hates President Bush... President Obama has never had to endure this kind of hatred from the public, nothing like Bush..." I replied that he must live in a cave, President Obama has been attacked from day one. He said that was all a fabrication of the media... Lunch ended and I am still in a state of disbelief that my colleague could utter such a statement and believe it to be true... I guess I still have not heard it all...