Ted Cruz: Obama sounds like SNL character - Burgess Everett - POLITICO

I have to admit that I was not a fan of President George W. Bush during his second administration, but I still watched the SOTU as this is the one occasion where the President has an opportunity to talk to the nation as a whole. I think it is important to listen to what the President has to say. Yes, we all know that many of the things said will not come to fruition and we know that sometimes the SOTU can appear to be more like a campaign rally than a speech, but it is the President talking and I think for the hour or so, we as citizens can take some time and listen.

Now, you have someone like Sen. Ted Cruz making what I consider sophomoric statements, that in my opinion are very disrespectful to the President of the United States. When I served in the US Navy I remember being told that you may not respect the man, but you must respect the rank. I think there is some merit to this and I would expect our elected officials to do the same on both sides of the aisle.

Yes, I know that many a disparaging statement was uttered about G.W. Bush and all Presidents receive their share of negative press, statements and attention. I guess I just expect more from the people that are supposed to be leaders, people that are supposed to work towards the betterment of the country, yet we get people like Sen. Cruz making statements that one might expect to hear on a middle school playground.

The only reason I can come up with at the moment as to why Sen. Cruz feels a need to make such a statement is to do nothing more than garner attention for himself. Yes, it did work to some degree as I am writing about and some will probably comment about it, but in the end it really just appears to be a statement made by an elected that is acting more like a petulant, attention seeking child than a member of one of the highest bodies of elected officials in our government.