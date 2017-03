Ok, let me get this straight. The GOP is going to claim that Hillary is a 1% and is out of touch with America. That life is all private planes, mansions, first class treatment all the way. Hmmm, remind you of any past GOP candidate?

I am sure Hillary will be castigated for her wealth, as if somehow, a Democrat with wealth is somehow bad for the country but a Republican with wealth is Ok.

Sigh....