So what does that mean? To take a lead from Donald Trump, what does it take to make America great again? Is it closing the borders? is it a stronger military? what is it exactly? Pithy campaign sound-bites are one thing and they certainly stir people up, but in the long run it is just that, a campaign slogan.

So, what will it take to make America great again? My opinion, it was the strength of the middle class that made America what it was after WWII. So is it that simple, a strong middle class with good paying, livable wages?

I realize this a wide open topic, but curious as to what people think would make America great again....