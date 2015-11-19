Newsvine

Kent-367056

About Articles: 9 Seeds: 23 Comments: 1609 Since: Jul 2008

Trump won't rule out database, special ID for Muslims in US | TheHill

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kent-367056 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Thu Nov 19, 2015 7:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

How much more of this buffoon are we as a nation going to be subjected to?  This is the most outrageous statement made to date. 

As much as I detest and despise references to Nazi Germany, this sure does sound eerily familiar.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor