Trump won't rule out database, special ID for Muslims in US | TheHill

How much more of this buffoon are we as a nation going to be subjected to? This is the most outrageous statement made to date.
As much as I detest and despise references to Nazi Germany, this sure does sound eerily familiar.
How much more of this buffoon are we as a nation going to be subjected to? This is the most outrageous statement made to date.
As much as I detest and despise references to Nazi Germany, this sure does sound eerily familiar.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment