Trump uses teleprompter... where is the outrage from the right?

I have spent several years on Newsvine reading seed after seed blasting President Obama for using a teleprompter. Do a search, there are countless seeds that contain mean, nasty, snarky, childish, ridiculous remarks ridiculing President Obama whenever he gave a speech where a teleprompter was used.

Enter Donald Trump.... teleprompter at damn near every event. Hell he wasn't allowed to be Trump during his speech tonight (like his latest campaign manager has stated they will do with Trump) as his scripted speech was delivered directly off a teleprompter.

So, I guess what I want to know is why is it ok for Trump to use a teleprompter and not get blasted for it but when President Obama used one it was damn near grounds for impeachment. Understand, I don't give a damn if anyone uses a teleprompter, it is common practice for people engaging in public speaking to use a teleprompter, what I can't tolerate is the hypocrisy of many on the right. So someone explain to me why it was not OK for President Obama but it is acceptable for Trump.

I might be able to answer my own question with IOKIYAAR.....