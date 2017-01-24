Trump: 'I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here' - POLITICO

I work in tech that supports the auto industry in the US, Canada and Mexico. I have 25 years in this industry and worked in the auto industry prior to transitioning into the IT sphere. I always laugh a bit when I here people talk about buying American made cars and scoff at people when they see them driving a Toyota or a Honda as they are built in the US, by US workers that support spin off businesses to support the plants where these cars are built.

I present the following for conversation:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, Inc., (TMMMS) is located in Blue Springs. Vehicle manufacture and assembly - Corolla.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Inc., (TMMK) is located in Georgetown. Engine manufacture - 2GR-FE and 2AR-FE. Vehicle manufacture and assembly - Camry, Hybrid Camry, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Venza, and Lexus ES.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, Inc (TMMTX) is located in San Antonio. Vehicle manufacture and assembly - Tundra & Tacoma.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Inc. (TMMI) is located in Princeton, Indiana. Vehicle manufacture and assembly - Sequoia, Sienna, Highlander & Highlander Hybrid.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Inc. (TMMAL), is located in Huntsville. Engine manufacture 1GR-FE, 1UR-FE and 3UR-FE. Engines mostly for TMMTX and some TMMI.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV), is located in Buffalo. Engine manufacture 2GR-FE, 2ZR-FE and 1AR-FE.

VIN

Name

Location

B

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama

Lincoln, Alabama, United States

A

Honda of America Mfg., Inc. (Honda Performance Manufacturing Center)

Marysville, Ohio, United States

Nissan North America, Inc. Smyrna

983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, Tennessee 37167

Nissan North America, Inc. Canton

300 Nissan Dr. Canton, Mississippi 39046

BMW – Spartarnburg, SC

Mercedes-Benz – Vance, Alabama

Volkswagon – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hyuandai – Montgomery, Alabama

KIA – West Point, Georgia

And of course Ford, GM and FCA all have plants in the US. So what is the premise of this statement?

All of these manufacturers have made substantial investments in their facilities in the US and the surrounding communities have all benefited financially from these facilities.

I would like to see new facilities as well but I don't think it will happen like people want it to happen. I certainly hope Trump doesn't take a threatening stance with these guys as they have made investments, they continue to invest and we want to continue that relationship.