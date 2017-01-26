Newsvine

In his first major TV interview as president, Trump is endlessly obsessed with his popularity - The Washington Post

Ok, this isn't even funny anymore.  If you can handle just watch the video on the link.  

The obsession with popularity and adulation is not normal.  I know it means Pence and probably Ryan as VP but Trump is unhinged.  

