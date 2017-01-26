In his first major TV interview as president, Trump is endlessly obsessed with his popularity - The Washington Post

Ok, this isn't even funny anymore. If you can handle just watch the video on the link.
The obsession with popularity and adulation is not normal. I know it means Pence and probably Ryan as VP but Trump is unhinged.
Ok, this isn't even funny anymore. If you can handle just watch the video on the link.
The obsession with popularity and adulation is not normal. I know it means Pence and probably Ryan as VP but Trump is unhinged.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment