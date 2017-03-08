Facebook 'echo chamber' makes people more narrow-minded – study — RT News

Echo Chambers are in fact bad for you....

Take a minute and read this article as it explains the "echo chamber" effect. The article primarily addresses Facebook but there is a distinct correlation to Newsvine and many of the "echo chambers" that exist and seem to flourish.

I guess maybe I am reaching a point that seeding articles and responding to seeds on Newsvine is maybe just not worth the time anymore. Rarely is someone's mind changed, there is no real way to certify or verify a posters credentials when they post their experience. There are many here that I feel just want, need or crave the attention they get from anonymous people online so they troll, post crap and do whatever for the attention.... there is at times decent discussion and thought provoking insights posted but mostly anymore I just read "my guy good, your guy sucks" retorts. Guilty of it at times myself so I am turning the mirror on myself first.

Seems every constitutional lawyer, NSA, CIA, Special Ops member, climate expert, economist, etc do not go to work, they just hang out on Newsvine all day. So, interested in hearing what people have to say about the "echo chamber" effect and thanks for the ability to get vent a little....